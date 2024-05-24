Approximately $200K in merchandise stolen from Guelph business

Guelph Police are looking for three suspects after $200,000 in merchandise was stolen from a downtown business.

Investigators said three males armed with hammers entered the business just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

They were told the trio smashed display cases and stole merchandise before running out of the store and driving off in a Black Honda CRV.

Officers said the suspects left behind a shoe and a duffle bag.

The first suspect is described as a light-skinned male with black puffy hair. He was above average in height and wore a dark blue blazer, a black undershirt, ripped light blue jeans, blue and white Nike shoes, and a blue medical mask.

The second suspect is described as tall, dark-skinned, with a thin build. At the time he was wearing a black hooded sweater, black track pants with a white vertical stripe, black shoes with white markings, a thin black mask, and blue medical gloves.

The third suspect is described as a short, dark-skinned male with a slim build. He wore a black hooded sweater, black cap, dark pants, black shoes with white trim, black gloves, and a thin black mask.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.