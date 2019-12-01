KITCHENER -- A fire on the roof of an apartment building has forced more than 20 residents to be evacuated.

Twenty-five firefighters responded to the call on Brandon Avenue in Kitchener around 6:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

Residents were kept warm on GRT busses after being evacuated.

No injuries were reported. Officials say the fire is not considered suspicious.

"The fire damage was contained to the roofing material and the roof of the building," said platoon chief Andy O'Reily. "There's some water damage to the floors."

O'Reily adds that Kitchener Fire is working with Red Cross to find housing accommodations for the displaced residents.