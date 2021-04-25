Advertisement
Anti-lockdown rally in Uptown Waterloo draws crowd for second weekend in a row
Published Sunday, April 25, 2021 6:17PM EDT
KITCHENER -- Protesters taking part in an anti-lockdown rally gathered in Waterloo Town Square for the second weekend in a row.
The Sunday afternoon event that saw dozens in uptown comes a week after a similar event that drew in hundreds.
Waterloo regional police were present for the event but have not said if any tickets were issued.
In Stratford, another Sunday afternoon anti-lockdown rally drew hundreds of protesters.
