Another long-time Waterloo regional councillor not seeking re-election

After 28 years on Region of Waterloo council, Tom Galloway has announced he won't seek another term this October.

Galloway made the announcement in a media release Thursday.

It follows similar announcements from fellow long-time regional councillors Geoff Lorentz, Sean Strickland, and Karl Kiefer.

"It was a difficult decision but one that I am very satisfied with," Galloway said in the release. "It has been a true honour to have represented the citizens of Kitchener on the three civic bodies. The trust given to me has been truly humbling."

First elected as a school board trustee in 1988, Galloway won a seat on Kitchener city council in 1991. In 1994 and 1997 he was re-elected as Kitchener South Ward councillor and selected to also sit on regional council. In 2000, when the electoral process for regional council changed, Galloway ran and won a seat representing Kitchener on regional council. He's since been re-elected five times.

Galloway said highlights of his 34-year political career include the successful launch of Light Rail Transit ION project, the establishment of the Huron Natural Area in Kitchener, and "significantly moving the needle" on upstream strategies to address the social determinants of health as they relate to criminal justice, health, and education systems.

"I leave with mixed emotions but I know that there are others who can step in and make a significant contribution to making Waterloo Region an even greater place in which to live," Galloway said in the release.

"I look forward to helping get more women and diverse candidates elected to better represent the makeup of our region, I hope to continue to serve the community but now in a different role."

AT LEAST SEVEN OPEN SEATS ON REGIONAL COUNCIL

Galloway's announcement follows similar ones from fellow regional councillors Geoff Lorentz (Kitchener), Elizabeth Clarke (Kitchener) Sean Strickland (Waterloo), Karl Kiefer (Cambridge) and Helen Jowett (Cambridge) – all of whom have said they're not seeking re-election.

Including Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky, who has also announced he won't seek re-election in February, seven of the 16 seats on regional council are currently open.

The deadline to file nomination papers to run in the October municipal election is Aug. 19.

