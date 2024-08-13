Another Honda airbag stolen from vehicle in Guelph: police
Another Honda Civic airbag has been stolen, less than a month after 10 airbags were stolen in a single weekend in Guelph.
Guelph Police received a report from a resident on Monday afternoon after they discovered the steering wheel airbag was missing from their 2018 Civic.
According to police, the driver’s door lock was punched in and the airbag was removed.
Security video showed a male approaching the victim’s vehicle shortly before 5 a.m. and then quickly leaving the parking lot.
The suspect was described as a Black male, between 25 and 45-years-old, average height, wearing a grey track suit, black gloves and carrying a blue Walmart reusable bag.
On July 14, police were notified airbags had been removed from 10 Honda Civics at an apartment building on Willow Road and at a different apartment building on Speedvale Avenue West.
All of the vehicles involved were 2016 to 2021 models.
Anyone with information about the most recent incident is asked to contact police 519-824-1212, ext. 7320.
