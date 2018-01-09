

CTV Kitchener





Elective surgeries are being postponed in Huron-Perth due to what officials call an “almost unprecedented” demand for hospital beds.

The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance says acute care beds at its hospitals in Stratford, Clinton, St. Marys and Seaforth currently have an occupancy rate of 117 per cent. In Stratford, 11 people were waiting for inpatient beds as of Tuesday afternoon.

“All staff are completely focused on supporting the needs of our current patients, and we are making ongoing adjustments in an effort to limit added pressures on the system,” HPHA president Andrew Williams said in a news release.

Due to the high demand for beds, joint replacements and other elective surgeries are being delayed for some patients.

Health officials say patients should feel free to visit emergency rooms for emergencies, and should remember that family physicians and Telehealth Ontario services are available for less urgent medical situations.