KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Almost 80 commercial vehicles pulled off the road in joint police investigation

    Transport trucks appear parked along the side of the road in this stock image. (Quintin Gellar/Pexels.com) Transport trucks appear parked along the side of the road in this stock image. (Quintin Gellar/Pexels.com)
    Share

    Multiple police services, including Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) and the Guelph Police Service, teamed up for a commercial motor vehicle blitz.

    On June 19 and June 20, WRPS, Guelph Police, Brantford Police Service, Halton Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and the Ministries of Transportation and Finance came together for the crackdown on roads throughout the area.

    Throughout the two-day campaign, 210 commercial motor vehicles were stopped by certified inspectors.

    Of those vehicles, 78 were taken out of service, 14 sets of licence plates were removed, and 142 charges were laid.

    The charges include unsecured load, defective brakes, unsafe vehicles, no Commercial Vehicle Operator’s Registration (CVOR), failure to complete daily inspection report, overweight load, unsecured dangerous goods, drive with a major defect, improper driver’s licence.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Former Ottawa deputy police chief charged with sexual assault

    Former Ottawa police deputy chief Uday Jaswal has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident involving a female police officer under his supervision at the time. The assault allegedly took place in the workplace.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News