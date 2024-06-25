Almost 80 commercial vehicles pulled off the road in joint police investigation

Multiple police services, including Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) and the Guelph Police Service, teamed up for a commercial motor vehicle blitz.

On June 19 and June 20, WRPS, Guelph Police, Brantford Police Service, Halton Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and the Ministries of Transportation and Finance came together for the crackdown on roads throughout the area.

Throughout the two-day campaign, 210 commercial motor vehicles were stopped by certified inspectors.

Of those vehicles, 78 were taken out of service, 14 sets of licence plates were removed, and 142 charges were laid.

The charges include unsecured load, defective brakes, unsafe vehicles, no Commercial Vehicle Operator’s Registration (CVOR), failure to complete daily inspection report, overweight load, unsecured dangerous goods, drive with a major defect, improper driver’s licence.