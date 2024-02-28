Alleged thief turns himself in after Pokemon card theft in Guelph
A man from Ajax turned himself in to police after a reported Pokemon card theft at a Guelph business on Feb. 9.
Guelph police officers were called to a Stone Road West shop after they were told a man and a female put several boxes of Pokemon cards in shopping bags and left the store.
A staff member told police they chased the pair out of the store, where one of the suspects dropped their phone while running to their vehicle.
A staff member took photos of the suspects, allowing police to identify them.
A 35-year-old man from Ajax turned himself in on Friday and has been charged with theft under $5,000.
Investigators are still looking for a female wanted for the same charge.
