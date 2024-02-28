KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Alleged thief turns himself in after Pokemon card theft in Guelph

    A Pokemon card is seen in a stock photo. (Flickr/Jinx!). A Pokemon card is seen in a stock photo. (Flickr/Jinx!).
    Share

    A man from Ajax turned himself in to police after a reported Pokemon card theft at a Guelph business on Feb. 9.

    Guelph police officers were called to a Stone Road West shop after they were told a man and a female put several boxes of Pokemon cards in shopping bags and left the store.

    A staff member told police they chased the pair out of the store, where one of the suspects dropped their phone while running to their vehicle.

    A staff member took photos of the suspects, allowing police to identify them.

    A 35-year-old man from Ajax turned himself in on Friday and has been charged with theft under $5,000.

    Investigators are still looking for a female wanted for the same charge.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    U.S., Canadian companies kick off 2024 with layoffs

    Companies in the United States and Canada have kicked off 2024 with thousands of job cuts across sectors, signalling that the spate of layoffs seen in 2023 could persist as they scramble to rein in costs.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News