KITCHENER -- Deputy Police Chief Kevin Chalk is retiring after dedicating 38 years of his life to his passion.

"From a very early age all I ever wanted to do was policing," said Chalk in a news release.

Chalk started his career as a beat reporter in Waterloo in 1982.

In his time with the police service, he has worked in a number of different positions including frontline patrol, drug enforcement, emergency response, and executive officer.

He became an inspector in 1999 and two years later was promoted to policing superintendent. He was named deputy chief in 2013.

Chalk says that now is a good time to retire because he has confidence in the next generation of police officers.

"The service is strong and there are emerging leaders ready to assume the reins," he explained.

The Waterloo Regional Police Services Board announced his retirement on Tuesday.

"I’ve had the honour of working with many incredible people over the years. Serving the community and helping to make it safe was a privilege," he said.

Chalk will officially retire at the end of February.