Air Canada announces bus from Waterloo Region to Toronto airport

Air Canada is launching a new option to get passengers to Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Starting in May, the airline will operate buses connecting both Region of Waterloo International Airport and John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport with Pearson.

Billed as a “luxury motorcoach service” there will be six round trips daily from each airport. Air Canada customers will be able to book a bus ticket with their flight in a single itinerary.

“Air Canada customers beginning their journey at Hamilton or Region of Waterloo airports will check in as normal for their flight and obtain boarding passes for all segments of their trip,” Air Canada said in a news release Wednesday.

Customers will board the bus at the local airport and their checked baggage will be loaded. When customers arrive at Pearson, they’ll go through security, while checked bags will be automatically transferred to the connecting flight.

The 36-seat buses are equipped with leather seats, power outlets and WiFi. All trips are direct.

Air Canada said the bus service will operate as a pilot project, with the possibility of being expanded elsewhere in Canada in the future.

Game changer

Air Canada told CTV News, they expect most trips to be free of charge – depending on demand.

”A ride share from their home to Pearson on any given day could be close to $100,” said Ranbir Singh, director of regional airlines and markets with Air Canada.

The Region of Waterloo said the service would be fully covered by the airline and comes at no added cost to the regional airport.

While Air Canada doesn’t fly out of the region, Regional Chair Karen Redman believes it is a step toward future growth for the airport.

”We're open for business. There's tons of potential to increase the kind of service we can give people within the region,” said Redman. “There is a real desire for people to be able to access flights from all around the globe out of YKF.”

Air Canada said booking is already available through their website, with the service officially launching on May 1.