Ager Hasan has been escorted back to Waterloo Region to face a charge of second degree murder.

Two Waterloo Regional Police officers escorted Hasan from a Texas prison on January 5.

The Hamilton resident is accused of killing Melinda Vasilije inside her apartment in Kitchener on April 28 and fleeing to the United States, where he spent more than two months evading police.

Hasan has been in custody in Texas since July, when he was pulled over by U.S. Secret Service agents investigating a counterfeit currency case.

He is scheduled to appear in court January 8.