WATERLOO -- The Region of Waterloo has officially taken another step to making two affordable housing projects a reality.

After the Thursday night council meeting, the Beechwood affordable housing project in Waterloo is now open to receiving calls to proposals.

Later on in the project, staff will hear a range of ideas that meet design guidelines relating to density, number of units, and community integration all while being in communication with neighbourhood residents.

A report will be made in late October with recommendations for next steps on the project.

Region of Waterloo staff has also developed design guidelines and communications strategy for the Bechtel Street project in Cambridge.

The housing models are designed to meet the needs of diverse populations and aligns with the region’s 10-year housing and homelessness plan.

Council will make their next decision on the project in November.