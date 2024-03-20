Adam De-Gannes back in police custody, facing new charges

A man, who spent time behind bars for the 2018 shooting death of Bradley Pogue, is back in police custody.

Adam De-Gannes was released from prison in July 2023 and five months later, in December 2023, Waterloo regional police said he was wanted for multiple alleged criminal offences, including two robberies.

The charges are separate from the Pogue case.

The 29-year-old was arrested on Jan. 30 by the Brantford Police Service as part of an unrelated investigation.

De-Gannes has been charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, robbery with violence, robbery with a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, disguise with intent, and mischief under $5,000.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service said the charges stem from three separate incidents.

In one, a suspect broke into a Cambridge apartment in the area of Argyle Street North on Nov. 21. Police said the person got in by smashing a glass door with a hammer, then stole personal items before fleeing the apartment on foot. The robbery with a weapon, possession for a dangerous purpose and disguise with intent charges are related to this specific incident.

Pogue’s murder

In 2020, De-Gannes plead guilty to manslaughter in Pogue’s death and was sentenced to six years in prison, minus time already served.

According to the agreed statement of facts, De-Gannes was selling opiates to support his own drug habit in 2018. Some of his customers, however, were upset with the quality of the drugs. De-Gannes also owned money to several people, including Peter Bouctisis.

De-Gannes was the one who arranged a drug deal with Pogue so Bouctisis could rob the seller of marijuana.

De-Gannes, Bouctisis, Pogue and Pogue’s brother met at a Cambridge plaza on the night of Nov. 19.

Bouctisis was the one who pulled the trigger.

He was eventually found guilty of second-degree murder for Pogue’s death and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for seven years.