Adam De-Gannes back in police custody, facing new charges
A man, who spent time behind bars for the 2018 shooting death of Bradley Pogue, is back in police custody.
Adam De-Gannes was released from prison in July 2023 and five months later, in December 2023, Waterloo regional police said he was wanted for multiple alleged criminal offences, including two robberies.
The charges are separate from the Pogue case.
The 29-year-old was arrested on Jan. 30 by the Brantford Police Service as part of an unrelated investigation.
De-Gannes has been charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, robbery with violence, robbery with a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, disguise with intent, and mischief under $5,000.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service said the charges stem from three separate incidents.
In one, a suspect broke into a Cambridge apartment in the area of Argyle Street North on Nov. 21. Police said the person got in by smashing a glass door with a hammer, then stole personal items before fleeing the apartment on foot. The robbery with a weapon, possession for a dangerous purpose and disguise with intent charges are related to this specific incident.
Pogue’s murder
In 2020, De-Gannes plead guilty to manslaughter in Pogue’s death and was sentenced to six years in prison, minus time already served.
According to the agreed statement of facts, De-Gannes was selling opiates to support his own drug habit in 2018. Some of his customers, however, were upset with the quality of the drugs. De-Gannes also owned money to several people, including Peter Bouctisis.
De-Gannes was the one who arranged a drug deal with Pogue so Bouctisis could rob the seller of marijuana.
De-Gannes, Bouctisis, Pogue and Pogue’s brother met at a Cambridge plaza on the night of Nov. 19.
Bouctisis was the one who pulled the trigger.
He was eventually found guilty of second-degree murder for Pogue’s death and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for seven years.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada slips to 15th place in annual World Happiness Report
Canada has slipped from 13th to 15th place in the annual World Happiness Report.
Poilievre plans to move non-confidence motion in Trudeau, despite Liberal-NDP deal
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to move a motion of non-confidence in the prime minister with the aim of prompting a 'carbon tax election,' if Justin Trudeau doesn't back off the April 1 price hike.
Federal government refers three cases of suspected contractor fraud to RCMP
Canada's federal procurement department says it has referred three cases of suspected invoicing fraud by IT sub-contractors to police.
Toddler was behind the wheel during Calif. crash that killed 2-year-old, police say
Investigators have determined that a toddler was behind the wheel of a truck that hit and killed a 2-year-old girl over the weekend in Woodland, Calif. police said on Monday.
Simon's family says ex-enforcer died by suicide, 'strongly believes' CTE played role
Chris Simon's family says the late NHL enforcer died by suicide. And it 'strongly believes' a progressive and fatal disease associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries is to blame.
Panic mode sets in for Trump as he faces deadline for massive bond
Former U.S. president Donald Trump is in panic mode as the deadline approaches to secure a half-billion dollar bond to appeal his civil fraud case in New York, multiple sources familiar with his thinking tell CNN.
An Ohio toddler died after her mom left her home alone while she took a 10-day vacation. A judge called it the 'ultimate act of betrayal'
Jailyn’s cries echoed through the quiet streets of Cleveland in the dead of the night. The toddler whimpered and howled, but no one came to her rescue. Her mother, Kristel Candelario, was away on a 10-day summer vacation and had left Jailyn alone in a playpen with a few bottles of milk, prosecutors said.
Find savings at the grocery store in fruit and fish, one expert says
As food inflation eases at grocery stores, one expert notes how savings can be found at the seafood and meat counter, and among fresh fruit.
Liberals readying to table electoral reform legislation
The federal Liberal government is slated to table electoral reform legislation on Wednesday that could change the way voters cast their ballots.