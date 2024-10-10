What's open and closed for Thanksgiving weekend
It’s expected to be a busy weekend in Waterloo Region as Thanksgiving festivities get underway, which means some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at a reduced schedule.
Here is a list of what’s open and closed on Oct. 14, 2024, in Waterloo Region.
Open/changes
- Regional of Waterloo Customer Service line open 24/7 at 519-575-4400
- Grand River Transit (GRT) will operate on a holiday service schedule.
- Region of Waterloo International Airport is open
- Schneider Haus and Ken Seiling Region of Waterloo Museum are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., McDougall Cottage is open 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Regular curbside collection of garbage, blue box, green bin, yard waste and bulky items. Staff are advising the public to have items out by 7 a.m.
Closed
- Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites
- All regional administrative offices
- GRT Operations Centre at 250 Strasburg Rd., Kitchener, will be closed
- Employment Services/Welcome Spaces
- Region of Waterloo libraries
- Home Child Care offices. For urgent issues, call 519-575-4400 and ask for Home Child Care.
- Sunnyside Home reception and administration
- Sunnyside Wellness Centre
- Community Alzheimer Day programs in Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge. Overnight stay respite remains open.
