British primatologist Jane Goodall visits Kitchener
Jane Goodall, a world-renowned expert in primate research and conservation of the species, visited Kitchener, Ont. on Wednesday.
The British primatologist, who has dedicated her life to help save the natural world, dropped by for an event at the Centre in the Square.
But first, she attended a much more intimate gathering at River Willow Centre in downtown Kitchener.
The centre is an open-door community space for those who identify as Indigenous, racialized, two-spirited and LGBTQ+.
The group behind the centre is well known in the community for their time at Landback camp in Victoria Park, also known as Willow River Park, three years ago.
In the back of the King Street East property is a garden, which used to be full of weeds. But thanks to a $5,000 donation from the Jane Goodall Institute, it now has a seating area, a small fire pit and gardens for growing food and medicine.
“Having a green space in the city, seeing that insects will come, and birds will come, and little animals will come,” said Goodall, referencing why the donation was important.
Goodall took a tour of the centre Wednesday afternoon and spoke to community members there about their joint effort to live off the land.
“To be able to hear Jane’s stories and her own relationship with the plants and the animals, we know that feeling was shared because Landback camp started on the land and we spent so much time in the park surrounded by animals and the trees and nature,” said Bangishimo, co-director of Willow River Centre.
Goodall also aligns with many of the values of the centre.
"The common thread that binds us all together is that we're all human beings. That's much more important than our religion, our race, colour of skin, language, culture. We're all human beings. All one family," said Goodall.
Staff at Willow River Centre say they have tried to make the garden as accessible as possible with raised beds.
They also hope to keep upgrading their garden over time with a bee hotel and other animal habitats – a cause close to Goodall's heart.
