Waterloo resident arrested in Canada-wide grandparent scam
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a Waterloo, Ont. man who they believe is linked to a group that has been scamming vulnerable victims across Canada.
On Wednesday, officers arrested and charged 24-year-old Jahzion Holness-Edie with participation in a criminal organization, fraud over $5,000 and commission of an offence for a criminal organization.
The targets were seniors with a landline phone, who believed they were speaking with an officer or a lawyer who claimed the victim's grandchild or family member was in police custody.
Bail money was requested for the family member's release and, in most instances, unsuspecting couriers were used to collect large amounts of money from the victims.
Police said victims felt emotional distress and fear concerning the financial impact on their lives.
"These are people on fixed income. These are people that are already struggling, perhaps, with the challenging economy," said OPP Det.-Const. John Armit in an interview with CTV News Kitchener. "Some of these suspects, when they called and didn't get the money, they threatened to come and murder these people."
Investigators said there were 126 victims nationwide and more than $739,000 was stolen as part of the scheme. In total, 56 charges were laid and more than $500,000 was recovered.
There are now more than a dozen people who have been arrested as part of this scam.
On April 18, 2024, officers from 11 police services in Ontario and Quebec police announced the results of their 15-month-long investigation into the 'emergency grandparent' scam. They also received assistance from U.S. Homeland Security.
"Emergency grandparent scams not only cause significant financial loss, but also inflict emotional trauma on victims. It is crucial we address these frauds together, as many of our loved ones are vulnerable. We urge everyone to talk to at-risk loved ones and encourage victims to report incidents to local police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre," said OPP Det.-Insp. Sean Chatland, in a press release.
Holness-Edie has been released and is scheduled to appear in court in November.
Anyone who believes they may be the victim of similar scams is urged to contact their local police department.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump vows to renegotiate USMCA free trade agreement with Canada and Mexico
Donald Trump has vowed to renegotiate the USMCA free trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.
Poilievre, Guilbeault claim victory after federal budget watchdog's updated carbon tax report
Both the Liberals and Conservatives are claiming a win after the parliamentary budget officer released an updated report on the economic impacts of the federal carbon tax on Canadian households.
Look up: Northern lights could be visible across Canada on Thursday night
The northern lights could be visible across most of Canada on Thursday night.
1 person is dead and 12 are trapped in a former Colorado gold mine
One person was killed and officials were working to rescue 12 others trapped deep beneath the surface of a former Colorado gold mine after an elevator malfunctioned at the tourist site, authorities said Thursday.
'This is money, this is my life': Victim of violent Thornhill robbery says he had around $110K stolen
The victim of a violent robbery in Thornhill says he had $100,000 to $110,000 stolen from him after being boxed in his car.
Winnipeg School Division apologizes over message displayed during professional development day
The superintendent of the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) has apologized over a message displayed during a professional development day on Wednesday.
Another Canadian reportedly dead in Lebanon amid escalating Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Global Affairs Canada says it's aware of reports of the death of a Canadian in Lebanon.
340 rescued following Hurricane Milton's widespread destruction
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. Hundreds of residents have been rescued so far.
TD Bank hit with record US$3 billion fine over drug cartel money laundering
TD Bank will pay US$3 billion to settle charges that it failed to properly monitor money laundering by drug cartels, regulators announced Thursday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.