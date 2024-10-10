Waterloo resident arrested in Canada-wide grandparent scam

Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a Waterloo, Ont. man who they believe is linked to a group that has been scamming vulnerable victims across Canada.

On Wednesday, officers arrested and charged 24-year-old Jahzion Holness-Edie with participation in a criminal organization, fraud over $5,000 and commission of an offence for a criminal organization.

The targets were seniors with a landline phone, who believed they were speaking with an officer or a lawyer who claimed the victim's grandchild or family member was in police custody.

Bail money was requested for the family member's release and, in most instances, unsuspecting couriers were used to collect large amounts of money from the victims.

Police said victims felt emotional distress and fear concerning the financial impact on their lives.

"These are people on fixed income. These are people that are already struggling, perhaps, with the challenging economy," said OPP Det.-Const. John Armit in an interview with CTV News Kitchener. "Some of these suspects, when they called and didn't get the money, they threatened to come and murder these people."

Investigators said there were 126 victims nationwide and more than $739,000 was stolen as part of the scheme. In total, 56 charges were laid and more than $500,000 was recovered.

There are now more than a dozen people who have been arrested as part of this scam.

On April 18, 2024, officers from 11 police services in Ontario and Quebec police announced the results of their 15-month-long investigation into the 'emergency grandparent' scam. They also received assistance from U.S. Homeland Security.

"Emergency grandparent scams not only cause significant financial loss, but also inflict emotional trauma on victims. It is crucial we address these frauds together, as many of our loved ones are vulnerable. We urge everyone to talk to at-risk loved ones and encourage victims to report incidents to local police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre," said OPP Det.-Insp. Sean Chatland, in a press release.

Holness-Edie has been released and is scheduled to appear in court in November.

Anyone who believes they may be the victim of similar scams is urged to contact their local police department.