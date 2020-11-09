KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials are warning the public after nearly 200 people were possibly exposed to COVID-19 at Algarve Restaurant in Kitchener, Ont.

According to a news release, about 175 people may have been exposed to the disease at the restaurant, which is located at 248 Stirling Ave. S. So far, public health officials have reported six laboratory-confirmed cases that have been linked to the restaurant.

A COVID-19 contact notification was issued on Nov. 9 for anyone who went to the restaurant between Oct. 28 and Nov. 4. Public health officials said they have not identified risk to anyone who attended the restaurant outside of those dates.

"There is evidence that a series of settings are connected where COVID-19 spread from a social gathering, to the restaurant, and other settings," public health officials said in a news release.

"Public Health has identified and contacted high risk contacts in these other settings."

Officials said that those who attended the restaurant between Oct. 28 and Nov. 4 should self-monitor for symptoms and seek testing.

The restaurant has reportedly been cooperative with public health officials and has voluntarily closed for the time being.

"Closed till further notice," a sign on the restaurant's front door read on Monday afternoon.

The notice comes after Region of Waterloo Public Health declared an outbreak at a food and beverage setting where six cases were confirmed. Officials have not confirmed whether that outbreak was at Algarve Restaurant.

There were 40 more cases of COVID-19 reported in the region on Monday, bringing the region's total number of cases to 2,392.