Cambridge council supports Ontario's Big City Mayors resolution addressing homelessness
A plea from Ontario Big City Mayors (OBCM) to the province to address homelessness now has the backing of most of Cambridge City Council.
By a vote of six to three, Cambridge council approved a motion from Mayor Jan Liggett to support the OBCM resolution on Tuesday night. The resolution calls for, among other things, more treatment and diversion services to help deal with encampments by the expanding diversion courts for provincial and municipal offences while focusing on rehabilitation rather than punitive measures.
“I have addicts in my family, I have taken homeless [people] into my home. So before anybody says, ‘walk a mile in their shoes,’ I have done that. I have lived experience,” Liggett said during the meeting.
The three holdouts were councillors Scott Hamilton, Sheryl Roberts and Ross Earnshaw. Each said they support the majority of the resolution, but worried about it leading to mandatory treatment. The councillors thought efforts should be focused on offer better funding to existing services.
“Create more beds, create more treatment centers. Don't take away things like [Consumption Treatment Services] sites that are saving lives,” Scott Hamilton said during the meeting.
"Anything being asked in here does not preclude voluntary treatment,” Liggett said.
Julie Kalbfleisch, Director of Communications and Fundraising at Sanguen Health Centre, said putting people into diversion forces them into a choice of going to jail or seeking treatment. Kalbfleisch worries that this would only further burden the court system or force people into treatment without appropriate housing for them to go to.
“Putting someone into a forced treatment situation without having appropriate housing at the other side of it is a really big factor to consider,” Kalbfleisch said.
The resolution also calls for an update to the trespass to property act to include options to help address aggressive or repetitive trespassing. Kalbfleisch said without proper housing available in the community, changing the act will just burden courts further.
“Once encampments are cleared, people will inevitably pop up in other public locations because there is not enough housing and shelter for folks. They'll be found to be repeat offenders at that point and could be incarcerated,” Kalbfleisch said.
“The OBCM resolution leaves room for dangerous interpretation where elected officials would have the power to act in ways that could be harmful to folks based on their housing or mental health and addictions status,” Kalbfleisch added in an email to CTV News.
Ultimately, this is just the city’s way to support Ontario’s Big City Mayors resolution. But the decision to support it comes on the back of Liggett signing a letter that was given to the Premier asking him to use the notwithstanding clause, if needed, to ensure these measures are implemented in a timely and effective way.
“This would allow municipalities to bypass court rulings that prevent encampment clearings and would allow them to essentially remove encampments without having to provide people with a suitable or appropriate housing or shelter,” Kalbfleisch said. “This essentially goes against the Charter of Human Rights.”
The province has not formally responded to the request from the mayors.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Canada will be absolutely fine': Justin Trudeau, his ministers and Pierre Poilievre congratulate Donald Trump
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his cabinet congratulated Donald Trump Wednesday morning on his second United States presidential election win, amid questions about how the federal government intends to navigate a second term.
What might Donald Trump's election win mean for Canadians
Following president-elect Donald Trump's decisive election victory, there are sure to be significant knock-on effects for Canada. Here's a look at the different areas in which a second Trump presidency may affect Canadians.
4 ways in which Donald Trump's election was historic
Donald Trump's election victory was history-making in several respects, even as his defeat of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris prevented other firsts. She would have been the nation's first Black and South Asian woman to be president.
Kamala Harris concedes: Here's what she said in her speech
Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris has conceded the U.S. election to Republican Donald Trump.
Who won the popular vote? U.S. election vote totals from the past 40 years
Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency on Tuesday, and as of Wednesday morning, was also ahead in the popular vote. Historically, though, the candidate with the most votes hasn’t always won the contest.
Canada orders wind up of TikTok's Canadian business, app access to continue
Canada ordered the dissolution of TikTok's Canadian business after a national security review of the Chinese company behind the social media platform.
Kingston, Ont. doctor fighting OHIP clawback of $660K in pandemic vaccination payments
A Kingston doctor is in a dispute with the Ontario Ministry of Health, which is trying to clawback more than $600,000 in OHIP payments.
Read the full transcript of Donald Trump's victory speech
The former U.S. president and now president-elect addressed a crowd of supporters at his campaign headquarters in West Palm Beach, Fla., shortly after 2:30 a.m. EST, Wednesday morning.
Various popular brands of bread and buns have been recalled in Canada
Dozens of popular brands of bread have been recalled in Canada after pieces of metal were discovered in some of the products.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.