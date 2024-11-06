Driver facing multiple charges after being stopped in Cambridge for a tire issue
A driver from Markham is facing a list of charges after police in Cambridge pulled them over for a tire issue.
Ontario Provincial Police said they found multiple concerns during the traffic stop, including an unsecured engine block buckled into the passenger seat.
A 31-year-old from Markham has been charged with driving while suspended, driving without a licence, improper means of attachment (damaged chains), unsecured load, no trailer permit, improper tire on trailer, no brakes on trailer and overweight trailer.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Live election results: Trump elected 47th U.S. president
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, clearing the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.
Trump wins the White House in political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
PM Trudeau congratulates Donald Trump on presidential victory
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Donald Trump early Wednesday morning on his second United States presidential election win.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Donald Trump has a long enemies list, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on it
In his column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Donald Trump's icy relationship with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could aggravate what already promises to be a very difficult situation for Canada, socially, economically and environmentally.
Kamala Harris made a historic dash for the White House. Here's why she fell short.
It was a moment that encapsulated one of the biggest challenges facing U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign – which, in the end, proved insurmountable. A country crying out for change got a candidate who, at a crucial moment as more voters were tuning in, decided to soft-pedal the change she knew she represented.
Harris to concede defeat to Trump in evening speech, sources tell Reuters
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver a speech conceding defeat in the presidential election to Donald Trump at 6 p.m. (2300 GMT) on Wednesday, two sources told Reuters.
Various popular brands of bread and buns have been recalled in Canada
Dozens of popular brands of bread have been recalled in Canada after pieces of metal were discovered in some of the products.
U.K. doctor gets 31 years for poisoning mother's partner with fake COVID vaccine
A British doctor who was disgruntled about his inheritance and injected his mother's boyfriend with poison presented as a COVID-19 vaccine was sentenced Wednesday to 31 years in prison.
Saskatchewan health officials warn of typhoid fever exposure at pizza restaurant
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says people who ate food from a pizza restaurant near Saskatoon last month may have been exposed to typhoid fever.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.