KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Driver facing multiple charges after being stopped in Cambridge for a tire issue

    These images, provided by Ontario Provide Police, show multiple concerns within a vehicle following a traffic stop in Cambridge. (Courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police) These images, provided by Ontario Provide Police, show multiple concerns within a vehicle following a traffic stop in Cambridge. (Courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police)
    Share

    A driver from Markham is facing a list of charges after police in Cambridge pulled them over for a tire issue.

    Ontario Provincial Police said they found multiple concerns during the traffic stop, including an unsecured engine block buckled into the passenger seat.

    A 31-year-old from Markham has been charged with driving while suspended, driving without a licence, improper means of attachment (damaged chains), unsecured load, no trailer permit, improper tire on trailer, no brakes on trailer and overweight trailer.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News