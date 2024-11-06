Driver facing multiple charges after being stopped in Cambridge for a tire issue

A driver from Markham is facing a list of charges after police in Cambridge pulled them over for a tire issue.

Ontario Provincial Police said they found multiple concerns during the traffic stop, including an unsecured engine block buckled into the passenger seat.

A 31-year-old from Markham has been charged with driving while suspended, driving without a licence, improper means of attachment (damaged chains), unsecured load, no trailer permit, improper tire on trailer, no brakes on trailer and overweight trailer.