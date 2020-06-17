KITCHENER -- Guelph residents can shop for cannabis in their own community, thanks to a new store that opened its doors to the public on Wednesday.

The new Spiritleaf franchise on Edinburgh Road is open seven days a week. The store is owned by siblings Corin and Steve Comisky, along with their father.

“People have been waiting so long for this, not only legalization but also a store here in Guelph,” Corin told CTV News Kitchener at the grand opening on Wednesday.

The business offers everything from flowers and edibles to beverages and accessories.

“We had a lineup all the way down to the end of the strip mall,” Corin said.

Bringing a cannabis store to Guelph was a plan nearly two years in the making.

Back in 2017, more than 40 LCBO-run cannabis stores were planned to open by July 2018, including one in Guelph.

That was supposed to expand to 150 by 2020.

While the cannabis sales model has shifted drastically, the Comisky family says they're "super excited."

“We’re kind of honoured that we’re a little part of history,” Corin Comisky said.

Cannabis was legalized in Canada on Oct. 17, 2018.