

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Apparently Kitchener won’t be the only city in our area getting an LCBO-run cannabis store.

Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie said Tuesday that he had received a call informing him a store will also be set up in Guelph.

The LCBO is planning to have 40 marijuana stores open for business by July 2018, when the drug is legalized in Canada.

The agency announced earlier this month that it had selected 14 communities to play host to some of those stores. Kitchener was on that list, as were Hamilton, Brampton and Mississauga.

It’s not clear whether the Guelph store is planned to be one of the first 40 or to open at a later date. The LCBO plans to expand its initial 40 stores to approximately 150 by 2020.

The province has said that it wants to see cannabis stores located away from schools, and in spaces that might help discourage illegal dispensaries from opening.

Cambridge is also under consideration for a retail cannabis store, according to a news release issued by MPP Kathryn McGarry.

According to McGarry, a public consultation process will take place before any site is selected for a store.