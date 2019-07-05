

CTV Kitchener





Ticketholders for the highly-anticipated Roxodus music festival are left confused and frustrated after it was announced that the festival had been cancelled.

Dan Zuwala says he had to book time off work months in advance, calling the festival a “can’t miss opportunity.”

His ticket wasn’t exactly cheap.

Zuwala paid over $400 for what was supposed to be a four-day long concert series featuring acts like Aerosmith, Kid Rock and Alice Cooper.

Then, on Tuesday, it all came crashing down.

Roxodus announced it was cancelling the festival because of rainy conditions preventing them from setting up.

The festival producer, MF Live Inc., originally said in a press release that information about ticket refunds would be released shortly.

Two days later, the website had taken that promise down, leaving many customers in the dark.

To our Roxodus Family,

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the cancellation of the Roxodus Music Festival. https://t.co/qfDBwQaNHm pic.twitter.com/dczI4h92Bc — Roxodus (@roxodus) July 3, 2019

“I would be lying if I said that it didn’t seem a little bit shady at this point,” Zuwala says. “I don’t want to besmirch anyone’s reputation but as I said it’s pretty difficult for anybody to get this much time off in the summer and to spend this sort of money.”

He says he’d appreciate some direction from the company in the meantime.

An email to the MF Live's listed email address bounced.

While many like Zuwala are still unsure about their refunds, there is one certainty: a Kitchener music festival has offered free entry to Roxodus ticketholders.

SlamFest is being held at Bingemans over the weekend, and made its announcement earlier this week.

While it may not make up for the lost concert near Barrie, it could help some rock-lovers to take the edge off.