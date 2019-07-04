

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener music festival is trying to lessen the blow for people who were planning on attending the Roxodus music festival.

Roxodus was cancelled earlier this week, after owners say weather conditions delayed their setup.

Now, ticketholders are being offered free entry into SlamFest, a rock festival being hosted at Bingemans.

The festival is hosted by On The Grand and Beyond Oz Productions, the company that runs Ever After music festival.

“No gimmicks, no hidden fees, no surprises,” a press release promises in part. Festivalgoers can go online to claim their free ticket.

All they'll need to do to enter is show up with their Roxodus tickets.

SlamFest features headliners like Queensryche, SKID ROW and Great White.

It runs from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday.