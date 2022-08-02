A brief look at the history of the Old Marina Restaurant

Aerial footage shows ruins of Old Marina Restaurant in Puslinch, Ont. (Submitted/Matt Young) Aerial footage shows ruins of Old Marina Restaurant in Puslinch, Ont. (Submitted/Matt Young)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver