A brief look at the history of the Old Marina Restaurant

A fire at the Old Marina Restaurant in Puslinch has left the building gutted and added another notable event to the building’s history, which spans nearly a century.

This is the second time a fire has severely damaged the building.

According to the website, the building’s storied past begins in the 1920s when it was originally built as a dance hall by the City of Guelph.

During this time, the attraction drew big band artists to perform for guests, some of whom stayed in a hotel next door.

One summer, the Ringling Brothers set up their tightrope for practice between the hotel and dance hall, according to the website.

In the decades that followed, the building morphed into a marina.

In the 1950's, it became a water ski school and pro shop. The McClintock's Ski School is still in operation.

The Old Marina Restaurant and Gift House was established in 1993 as a family-oriented casual dining spot overlooking the water.

In May 2005, it was destroyed in an overnight fire.

“The building's been here a lot longer than you and I - there's a lot of good memories in that building,” said Jeff McClintock, the owner of the building during an interview on May 12, 2005.

Deemed accidental and blamed on an electrical short in the wiring, the owners promised almost immediately they would rebuild.

“We'll start again, we're fighters. We'll go again,” said Donna McKenna, the restaurants co-owner during an interview on May 12, 2005.

The new building opened two years later as an event space and restaurant serving up its famous Puslinch burger, featuring a crispy "pull and peel" cheese ring.

The new business was a popular place to eat and often busy. Patrons were able to enjoy the beautiful view of the lake as they ate.

“Everybody that comes to visit, family and friends, we'll bring them over there for a lunch or dinner or snack, it's got the best view around. Can't beat it for a restaurant,” said Tyler Rockcliffe, a witness of the fire on Saturday, July 31.