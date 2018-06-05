

CTV Kitchener





911 should only be called in emergencies, police say – and being hungry doesn’t qualify as an emergency.

Last week, Norfolk County OPP received two 911 calls from an allegedly intoxicated person who said they wanted a taxi to bring them food.

Police say the typical 911 call takes 30 minutes for two officers to respond to and investigate, potentially taking those resources away from actual emergencies.

They also say anyone who dials 911 by mistake should stay on the line rather than hang up, to help ensure that the dispatcher understands the situation.

So far this year, police officers in Norfolk County have responded to approximately four 911 calls per day.