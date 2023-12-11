KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • $900 in Lego stolen in Guelph

    Lego products are displayed at a Toronto toy store on Thursday, December 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Lego products are displayed at a Toronto toy store on Thursday, December 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

    Guelph police are looking for two men who allegedly stole almost $900 in Lego from a south-end business.

    According to police, the pair entered the store on Stone Road West around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

    One picked up several boxes of Lego, then walked out, setting off alarms.

    The other loaded a cart with Lego sets and followed the first man out of the store.

    Both are described as white and in their 20s. One was wearing a grey hoodie, jeans and a grey hat. The second was wearing a pale yellow track suit with the hood up.

    Anyone with information is asked to call 519-824-1212, ext. 7359.

