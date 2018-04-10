Featured
8 more local grocery stores approved for beer sales
Cans and bottles of beer sit on the shelves at the Real Canadian Superstore in Kitchener on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2015. (Marc Venema / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, April 10, 2018 12:24PM EDT
The province’s slow-but-steady approach to allowing beer and cider sales in grocery stores has taken another step forward.
Ontario’s Ministry of Finance announced Tuesday that 87 more supermarkets had been granted licences for alcohol sales.
The 87 additions bring the total number of grocery stores allowed to sell beer and cider in Ontario to more than 350. The province plans to add another 100 or so stores to the list in the future.
Included in Tuesday’s announcement were eight local stores:
- Walmart at The Boardwalk in Kitchener
- Zehrs at Ottawa Street and Strasburg Road in Kitchener
- Sobeys on Columbia Street in Waterloo
- Zehrs on Holiday Inn Drive in Cambridge
- Walmart on Woodlawn Road in Guelph
- Zehrs on Clair Road in Guelph
- Zehrs on Ontario Street in Stratford
- Foodland on Tenth Street in Owen Sound