

CTV Kitchener





The province’s slow-but-steady approach to allowing beer and cider sales in grocery stores has taken another step forward.

Ontario’s Ministry of Finance announced Tuesday that 87 more supermarkets had been granted licences for alcohol sales.

The 87 additions bring the total number of grocery stores allowed to sell beer and cider in Ontario to more than 350. The province plans to add another 100 or so stores to the list in the future.

Included in Tuesday’s announcement were eight local stores: