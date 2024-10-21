73-year-old arrested for indecent act outside Guelph business

A Guelph man was arrested for committing an indecent act outside a north-end business over the weekend.

According to Guelph police, before 5 p.m. Saturday, two teenaged employees of a Woodlawn Road business were taking out the garbage when they saw a man lying on the grass behind the store masturbating. The girls ran back inside and called police.

Officers located the man in the area shortly after.

The 73-year-old is charged with committing an indecent act and has a court date in December.