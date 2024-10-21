KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • 73-year-old arrested for indecent act outside Guelph business

    A stock image of a garbage bag. (Pexels/Suparerg Suksai) A stock image of a garbage bag. (Pexels/Suparerg Suksai)
    Share

    A Guelph man was arrested for committing an indecent act outside a north-end business over the weekend.

    According to Guelph police, before 5 p.m. Saturday, two teenaged employees of a Woodlawn Road business were taking out the garbage when they saw a man lying on the grass behind the store masturbating. The girls ran back inside and called police.

    Officers located the man in the area shortly after.

    The 73-year-old is charged with committing an indecent act and has a court date in December.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News