A 71-year-old woman involved in a head-on collision near Guelph has died from her injuries.

Susan Jane Milson of Guelph was airlifted after the crash on June 20 and taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was also taken to hospital at the time with non-life threatening injuries.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 7 between Jones Baseline and Watson Road around 5:30 p.m. on the evening of the crash.

Charges are not expected.