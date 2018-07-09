Featured
71-year-old woman dies from injuries sustained in June collision
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 9, 2018 6:26PM EDT
A 71-year-old woman involved in a head-on collision near Guelph has died from her injuries.
Susan Jane Milson of Guelph was airlifted after the crash on June 20 and taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle was also taken to hospital at the time with non-life threatening injuries.
Emergency crews were called to Highway 7 between Jones Baseline and Watson Road around 5:30 p.m. on the evening of the crash.
Charges are not expected.