Two people were taken to hospital following a head-on collision near Guelph.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 7 between Jones Baseline and Watson Road around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say a 71-year-old woman was airlifted by Ornge to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle involved was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Both drivers were the sole occupants in the vehicles.

Police are still investigating to determine what caused the crash but police say they don’t believe alcohol was a factor. However they say they always consider speed in head-on crash.