Dozens of University of Waterloo students have been displaced after a late-night fire in one of the residences.

Fire officials say they were called to the Ron Eydt Village around 11 p.m. for reports of a fire.

Officials say the fire started in one of the rooms, but was extinguished quickly.

There were no injuries, but due to smoke migration and toxic smoke due to burning plastic, approximately 50 students, including the two in the room where the fire started, have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by campus police.

Officials estimate there will be approximately $100,000 in damages.