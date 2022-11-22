$50,000 worth of instruments stolen from Wellington symphony

The Wellington Wind Symphony is preparing for their Dec. 11 Christmas concert, but there's one problem – their percussion instruments were stolen.

A trailer filled with up to $50,000 worth of percussion equipment was taken from a symphony member's driveway in Conestogo earlier this month.

Waterloo regional police say they are investigating the incident, which happened in the area of Northfield Drive East and Sawmill Road.

While it's hard to knock the wind out of the wind symphony, they are disheartened by the significant blow.

"You know, when stuff gets stolen you feel violated," said John Monkhouse, the symphony's president.

"It's very devastating," said music director Andrew Chung.

Adding to the value, some of the percussion instruments have been with the symphony since it formed over 40 years ago.

"Instruments can be a bit like cars. Sometimes the older things are better than the newer things," said Sarah Coles, one of the saxophone players.

The Wellington Wind Symphony during rehearsal on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at Wilfrid Laurier University. (Adam Marsh/CTV News)

When it comes to price, some items aren't far off from the cost of a car either.

"The timpani themselves were just $25,000, I believe," said bassoon player Joe Schwarz.

Aside from the four timpani, a xylophone, vibraphone, cymbals, bass drum, drum kit, glockenspiel, bongo, maracas, bells, wood block, Chinese gong, speakers, stands and a podium are among the other items stolen.

While the group of talented musicians have been scrambling to find equipment in time for their Christmas concert, they have been able to practice without missing a beat. Rehearsals haven't been the problem because they don't usually use their own equipment anyway. Instead, they use what's provided in the rehearsal hall at Wilfrid Laurier University.

"It's just for the concert date that we'd normally take our own equipment and unload it there. And we have to get someone else's now," said Coles.

Four timpani were among the percussion instruments stolen. (Adam Marsh/CTV News)

But how important is percussion when it comes to the entire ensemble?

"Very," Monkhouse claims. "The percussion has a large presentation, through the audience anyway, the rest of us carry these little instruments around."

It appears local musical groups agree. Word spread quickly about the theft and several have stepped in to help.

"[It’s] very fortunate. I think the Kitchener-Waterloo Chamber Music Society has come forth to let us use their stuff. But in the long term we'll have to find some replacements at some point," said Monkhouse.

For now, like the old saying goes, the show must go on. And it will, as it always does.

The Wellington Wind Symphony has set up a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of buying new instruments and a trailer.