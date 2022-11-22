$50,000 worth of instruments stolen from Wellington symphony
The Wellington Wind Symphony is preparing for their Dec. 11 Christmas concert, but there's one problem – their percussion instruments were stolen.
A trailer filled with up to $50,000 worth of percussion equipment was taken from a symphony member's driveway in Conestogo earlier this month.
Waterloo regional police say they are investigating the incident, which happened in the area of Northfield Drive East and Sawmill Road.
While it's hard to knock the wind out of the wind symphony, they are disheartened by the significant blow.
"You know, when stuff gets stolen you feel violated," said John Monkhouse, the symphony's president.
"It's very devastating," said music director Andrew Chung.
Adding to the value, some of the percussion instruments have been with the symphony since it formed over 40 years ago.
"Instruments can be a bit like cars. Sometimes the older things are better than the newer things," said Sarah Coles, one of the saxophone players.
The Wellington Wind Symphony during rehearsal on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at Wilfrid Laurier University. (Adam Marsh/CTV News)
When it comes to price, some items aren't far off from the cost of a car either.
"The timpani themselves were just $25,000, I believe," said bassoon player Joe Schwarz.
Aside from the four timpani, a xylophone, vibraphone, cymbals, bass drum, drum kit, glockenspiel, bongo, maracas, bells, wood block, Chinese gong, speakers, stands and a podium are among the other items stolen.
While the group of talented musicians have been scrambling to find equipment in time for their Christmas concert, they have been able to practice without missing a beat. Rehearsals haven't been the problem because they don't usually use their own equipment anyway. Instead, they use what's provided in the rehearsal hall at Wilfrid Laurier University.
"It's just for the concert date that we'd normally take our own equipment and unload it there. And we have to get someone else's now," said Coles.
Four timpani were among the percussion instruments stolen. (Adam Marsh/CTV News)
But how important is percussion when it comes to the entire ensemble?
"Very," Monkhouse claims. "The percussion has a large presentation, through the audience anyway, the rest of us carry these little instruments around."
It appears local musical groups agree. Word spread quickly about the theft and several have stepped in to help.
"[It’s] very fortunate. I think the Kitchener-Waterloo Chamber Music Society has come forth to let us use their stuff. But in the long term we'll have to find some replacements at some point," said Monkhouse.
For now, like the old saying goes, the show must go on. And it will, as it always does.
The Wellington Wind Symphony has set up a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of buying new instruments and a trailer.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian teen killed in Jerusalem twin blasts
Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing a Canadian-Israeli teenager and injuring at least 18, in what police said were attacks by Palestinians.
Here's what the Emergencies Act inquiry heard from the public about the 'Freedom Convoy' protests
The Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to end last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests began Wednesday with a presentation on the public feedback received. Here are some highlights from the public input presented by commission council.
Health minister calls Ontario child's 40-hour ER wait 'deeply disturbing' but says the issue is 'not new'
News of an Ontario child's 40-hour wait in the emergency room made its way to Queen’s Park Wednesday, but the health minister said the overwhelmed state of hospitals in the province is not a new phenomenon.
Virginia Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the country's second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday.
Protesting workers beaten at Chinese iPhone factory
Employees at the world's biggest Apple iPhone factory were beaten and detained in protests over pay amid anti-virus controls, according to witnesses and videos on social media Wednesday, as tensions mount over Chinese efforts to combat a renewed rise in infections.
Canada names starting lineup to face Belgium in World Cup opener
After a 36-year wait, the Canadian men’s national soccer team returns to the FIFA World Cup in a match against Belgium. CTVNews.ca will have updates from the match.
Stowaway cat found in bag at JFK airport
Don't accuse the TSA of catnapping on the job. When an alert agent at New York's John F. Kennedy airport noticed tufts of orange fur poking out of a slightly unzipped suitcase, it gave him pause.
WATCH LIVE | Lametti began preparing for use of Emergencies Act several days into convoy's arrival
Justice Minister David Lametti raised the idea of using the Emergencies Act only one day after tens of thousands of "Freedom Convoy" protesters arrived in Ottawa, a public inquiry learned Wednesday.
Campbell River teacher disciplined for separating students by race during lesson
A Campbell River teacher who separated her Grade 2 students by race to teach them a spontaneous lesson about segregation has had her teaching certificate suspended as punishment.
London
-
Council to consider renaming Paul Haggis Park
A political push is underway at city hall to strip Paul Haggis’ named from a park in south London. Earlier this month, the Oscar winner was found liable in a U.S. civil trial and ordered to pay $10-million in damages to a woman who accused him of rape.
-
Three drivers charged after driving on closed highway during storm
The snow squalls that paralyzed midwestern Ontario over the weekend kept OPP very busy, and now they’re offering drivers some needed advice on winter driving after responding to more than 36 traffic calls and laying several charges.
-
Head-on crash sends one person to hospital via air ambulance
An early afternoon head-on collision near Tillsonburg, Ont. sent two people to hospital, with one taken by air ambulance to the Victoria Hospital trauma unit in London, Ont.
Windsor
-
'Such a kind person': Chatham man mourned after fatal hit-and-run crash
Friends and family are mourning the loss of a 41-year-old Chatham man who died after a hit-and-run crash.
-
$100-million lawsuit launching for people impacted by Wheatley explosion
A Windsor law firm is launching a $100-million lawsuit for people impacted by the Wheatley explosion.
-
Canada names starting lineup to face Belgium in World Cup opener
After a 36-year wait, the Canadian men’s national soccer team returns to the FIFA World Cup in a match against Belgium. CTVNews.ca will have updates from the match.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | OPP seeks to identify two men in connection with a sexual assault investigation
Police released composite sketches of two "persons of interest" in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Ramara Township in September.
-
Suspect sought in Stayner Tim Hortons break-in
Officers with the Huronia West OPP detachment are investigating a break-in at a Tim Hortons in Clearview Township.
-
Missing Orangeville woman found dead
An Orangeville woman who was reported missing on Monday has been found dead.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury teacher faces hearing related to inappropriate messages sent to five students
A high school teacher working for the Rainbow District School Board in Sudbury is facing a disciplinary hearing next month over social media messages he sent to five female students.
-
Power goes out in downtown and central Sault Ste. Marie
Power is out in the downtown and central parts of Sault Ste. Marie as of shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
-
Judge dismisses appeal from man caught smuggling illegal migrants at Sault border crossing
A judge has dismissed an appeal from a man found guilty of trying to smuggle himself and three other people into Canada at the border at Sault Ste. Marie.
Ottawa
-
Eastern Ontario great-grandmother, 83, wins $60M Lotto Max jackpot
When Vera Page realized she had won the Lotto Max $60 million grand prize, she had a difficult time convincing herself she hit the jackpot.
-
Protest held after police break up homeless encampment on Rideau Street
A group of homeless residents held a protest on Rideau Street on Tuesday, calling on the city for more housing after they say police removed their encampment and belongings from a busy downtown street outside the capital's biggest mall.
-
Ottawa school board meeting on mask mandate ends without decision after disruptions by hecklers
A special board meeting of Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees has ended without a decision on whether to impose a mask mandate.
Toronto
-
Health minister calls Ontario child's 40-hour ER wait 'deeply disturbing' but says the issue is 'not new'
News of an Ontario child's 40-hour wait in the emergency room made its way to Queen’s Park Wednesday, but the health minister said the overwhelmed state of hospitals in the province is not a new phenomenon.
-
Investigation continues after 4 dead in crash near Peterborough, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say an investigation continues today after a head-on collision east of Peterborough left four people dead.
-
Ontario asks family clinics to work nights, weekends to help overwhelmed hospitals
Ontario has asked thousands of family health-care workers to work evenings and weekends to help ease the burden on overwhelmed children's hospitals.
Montreal
-
Video shows driver strike infant in stroller at Montreal intersection; police investigating
A one-year-old child has survived a hit-and-run after a woman's stroller was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing the street in Montreal's Outremont borough last week, police say. The infant was not injured and investigators are searching for the suspect vehicle.
-
Canada names starting lineup to face Belgium in World Cup opener
After a 36-year wait, the Canadian men’s national soccer team returns to the FIFA World Cup in a match against Belgium. CTVNews.ca will have updates from the match.
-
Canadian teen killed in Jerusalem twin blasts
Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing a Canadian-Israeli teenager and injuring at least 18, in what police said were attacks by Palestinians.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry: RCMP union calls for more resources
The group that represents almost 20,000 regular members of the RCMP has submitted a list of 28 recommendations to the inquiry investigating the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.
-
Missing Moncton man found dead, man arrested in homicide investigation
A man reported missing in Moncton, N.B., last week has been found dead and another man has been arrested in connection with the case.
-
'Time for change is now': Calls for urgent action on Nova Scotia ER understaffing
Nova Scotia's emergency health system needs immediate change to address overcrowding and staffing shortages, the deputy minister of health said Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Fraud charges laid over missing funds from Manitoba charity fishing event
Two people are facing theft and fraud-related charges due to missing funds from an ice-fishing charity event that took place in Manitoba in February 2021.
-
Have you seen this man? Manitoba RCMP looking for suspect in two bank robberies
The Manitoba RCMP is looking to identify a suspect believed to be involved in two recent bank robberies.
-
'It's actually blowing up': Cannabis edibles made in Manitoba gaining popularity
Cannabis edibles are surging in popularity and Manitoba plays an important role in producing them.
Calgary
-
Alberta's tactic of doling out cash fuels inflation rather than easing it: economists
Provinces peppering the public with cash to deal with soaring prices compounds inflation rather than easing it, economists say.
-
Alberta providing $10M to provincial food banks amid increased demand
Alberta's UCP government has released details on its plans to invest in provincial food banks.
-
All you need to know ahead of Canada's first World Cup game in 36 years against Belgium
In less than 24 hours, Canada returns to the biggest stage in professional soccer, the FIFA Men’s World Cup. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what you need to know ahead of the monumental game on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's tactic of doling out cash fuels inflation rather than easing it: economists
Provinces peppering the public with cash to deal with soaring prices compounds inflation rather than easing it, economists say.
-
Smith announces affordability measures including cheques, tax holiday, utility rebates
Alberta's premier is dipping into the province's surplus to help people struggling with the rising cost of living with rebates, tax breaks and cheques bound for families, seniors and people with disabilities.
-
4.1-magnitude earthquake recorded in northern Alberta
A 4.1 ML earthquake was recorded in the Peace River region of northern Alberta just after midnight on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
‘I’m at the mercy of a failing health-care system’: B.C. cancer patient faces 6-month wait for biopsy
After testing positive for a gene that puts her at high risk for breast cancer, coupled with her family’s medical history, Jannelle Chemko says it’s not a matter of if she’ll get the disease, but when.
-
2 suspects remain at large after violent crime spree at Port Coquitlam car dealership
RCMP are on the hunt for two suspects in a violent crime spree that began in Port Coquitlam Tuesday afternoon.
-
Coffee run ends with B.C. coworkers sharing $500K lottery prize
Two coworkers from B.C.'s Okanagan are sharing a $500,000 lottery prize after deciding to buy a Lotto Max ticket together on a recent coffee run.