Five people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash south of Listowel.

Authorities responded to the incident on Friday afternoon on Perth County Line 72.

A total of six vehicles, including a school bus, were involved in the crash.

Paramedics on scene say no one on the bus was injured. The children were reportedly transported from the scene on another bus.

Emergency officials closed the road. There was no word on when it would reopen.

Weather conditions and a number of crashes caused police to close several roads in the area.