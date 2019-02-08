Featured
OPP closing roads as weather conditions deteriorate
Weather conditions and several crashes prompted OPP to close roads around the region. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
Published Friday, February 8, 2019 3:41PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 8, 2019 4:52PM EST
Many roads in the area north and west of Waterloo Region were closed on Friday due to collisions and weather conditions.
A mix of falling snow and squalls reduced visibility on many roads northwest of the region.
According to the OPP, the following roads were closed as of 3:40 p.m.:
- Grey Road 7 between Meaford and Kimberley
- Wellington Road 7 between Alma and Elora
- Highway 6 between Wellington Road 109 and Wellington Road 17, Arthur
- Highway 6 between Wiarton and Tobermory
- Highway 10/6 between Markdale and Rockford
- Highway 21 between Tiverton and Port Elgin
- Bruce Road 20 between Highway 21 and Bruce Road 1
- Grey Bruce Line between Highway 21 and Chesley
- County Road 55 between Calton Line and Light Line, Vienna
- Bruce Road 10 between Highway 21 and Chesley
- Bruce Road 3 between Paisley and Highway 21
- Bruce Road 40 between Grey Bruce Line and Highway 21
- Bruce Road 11 between Paisley and Chesley
- Bruce Road 15 between Highway 21 and Bruce Road 1
- Bruce Road 1 between Bruce Road 20 and Paisley
- Highway 23 between Mitchell and Listowel
- Perth Line 86 between Listowel and Dorking
- Perth Line 72 between Highway 23 and Road 131
- Wellington Road 109 between Arthur and Dufferin Road 25
- Highway 10 between Flesherton and Dundalk
