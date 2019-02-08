Many roads in the area north and west of Waterloo Region were closed on Friday due to collisions and weather conditions.

A mix of falling snow and squalls reduced visibility on many roads northwest of the region.

According to the OPP, the following roads were closed as of 3:40 p.m.:

  • Grey Road 7 between Meaford and Kimberley
  • Wellington Road 7 between Alma and Elora
  • Highway 6 between Wellington Road 109 and Wellington Road 17, Arthur
  • Highway 6 between Wiarton and Tobermory
  • Highway 10/6 between Markdale and Rockford
  • Highway 21 between Tiverton and Port Elgin
  • Bruce Road 20 between Highway 21 and Bruce Road 1
  • Grey Bruce Line between Highway 21 and Chesley
  • County Road 55 between Calton Line and Light Line, Vienna
  • Bruce Road 10 between Highway 21 and Chesley
  • Bruce Road 3 between Paisley and Highway 21
  • Bruce Road 40 between Grey Bruce Line and Highway 21
  • Bruce Road 11 between Paisley and Chesley
  • Bruce Road 15 between Highway 21 and Bruce Road 1
  • Bruce Road 1 between Bruce Road 20 and Paisley
  • Highway 23 between Mitchell and Listowel
  • Perth Line 86 between Listowel and Dorking
  • Perth Line 72 between Highway 23 and Road 131
  • Wellington Road 109 between Arthur and Dufferin Road 25
  • Highway 10 between Flesherton and Dundalk

 