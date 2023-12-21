5 abandoned Port Dover dogs adopted, 7 still at shelter

Five of the dogs who were found abandoned just outside of Port Dover on Dec. 2 have been adopted, but seven more still need forever homes.

Among the 12 were two adult males and 10 puppies.

The dogs were discovered around the community: five on Marburg Road and seven on East Quarterline Road.

The dogs were then taken in by Hillside Kennels Animal Control in Innerkip and have been de-wormed and vaccinated.

In an interview with CTV News on Dec. 5, co-owner Tracey Gibson said the new arrivals strained on their operation.

“This is extremely stressful for us,” she explained. “We have them all doubled up, because we have to, because if we get a stray dog from somewhere else we need to have a spot to put it.”

There’s also added stress because space is limited in shelters across the province.

The Humane Society of Kitchener-Waterloo and Stratford-Perth is one of the shelters running at capacity.

“We don’t use that term crisis lightly, and we have used it a number of times this year," Calla James, director of community engagement and outreach at the Humane Society of Kitchener-Waterloo and Stratford-Perth, said on Dec. 5. "Right now, we have over 200 animals in our care and 100 on our waiting list. And that has not slowed down.”

DOGS FOR ADOPTION

Gibson has been posting updates on the dogs on Hillside Kennels’ Facebook page.

She recently announced Gus, Oreo, Davinci and Dolly have been adopted.

But she warns potential dog owners all of the “Dover Dozen” will need some work as they aren’t used to being in a crate, being on a leash or in a car. They also have not been house-trained.

“People need to understand that these dogs need time to adjust and need time spent training them on a leash as they have never been on one,” she said. “People who adopt need to be able to take that time and not expect it to happen over night.”

Here are four of the dogs currently available for adoption.

Daisy is described as nine to 10 months old, nervous but affectionate, and loves food. She’s good with kids and dogs her size but is unsure about cats and smaller dogs.

Daisy in a photo from Hillside Kennels Animal Control.

Darius is also available for adoption. Gibson describes him as a nine to 10-month-old, who likes longer walks and loves belly rubs. She said he is motivated by food, and despite being a jumper, he’ll be easy to train. He’s also bonded with his sisters so it would be ideal if he’s adopted along with one of them.

Darius in a photo from Hillside Kennels Animal Control.

Dominic is described as the friendliest of the bunch. Gibson said he’s really submissive, good with kids and other dogs his size or larger, and will be easy to train.

Domenic in a photo from Hillside Kennels Animal Control.

Danny will need a lot of training with a leash. Gibson said he’s good with older kids or teens and is comfortable with female dogs his size or larger. Some dogs make Danny feel threatened, so other male dogs would need to be friendly and good-natured for them to get along.

Danny in a photo from Hillside Kennels Animal Control.

Gibson plans on posting more about the Dover Dozen in the coming days and weeks.