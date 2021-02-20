KITCHENER -- Public health officials in the Region of Waterloo reported 47 more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and one more death.

The Saturday afternoon update shows there have been 10,305 cases of the disease in the region to date. There were also 69 more resolved cases reported, bringing that total to 9,765.

The death reported on Saturday brings that total to 222.

There are 306 active cases in the region, a number that dropped by 23 since Friday.

There are 18 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital, including seven in the ICU.

The number of active outbreaks in the region were up by two Saturday for a total of 24. The additional outbreaks were reported in a food processing workplace as well as a warehousing workplace.

In Ontario, health officials logged 1,228 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which is an increase from the 1,150 infections reported on Friday and the 1,038 logged on Thursday.

The province also reported an additional 28 deaths on Saturday, eleven of which were residents in long-term care homes.

Health officials also deemed 1,313 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Saturday bringing Ontario's number of recovered patients up to 274,714.

The Ontario COVID-19 totals now stand at more than 291,000 confirmed cases, 6,848 deaths, and 10,437 active cases.