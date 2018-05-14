Featured
4 people sought in Waterloo home invasion
The new North Division headquarters of the Waterloo Regional Police Service is seen at Weber and Columbia streets in Waterloo, Ont., on Tuesday, May 21, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, May 14, 2018 12:03PM EDT
Two people were hurt in a home invasion near uptown Waterloo.
Waterloo Regional Police say four people broke into a home on Erb Street West near Father David Bauer Drive early Friday morning.
Two people who were inside the home at the time received minor injuries.
Anyone with information about the home invasion is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.