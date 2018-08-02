

CTV Kitchener





Two cattled are dead after a fire at a barn on Wellington Road 86 in Wallenstein.

The call was received around 6:40 a.m. Thursday at the address near Elmira.

Approximately 30 fire fighters from at least three stations responded to the 20,000 square foot barn.

Within were 500 cattle, 80 goats and eight horses.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but not before two cattle perished.

Officials say the fire could have been a lot worse, hence the number of responding firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials' initial belief was that it was an electrical fire.

No one was reported injured.