    3 vehicles extensively damaged after crash in Kitchener

    Multiple vehicles could be seen with extensive damage after a late morning collision in Kitchener.
    Multiple vehicles could be seen with extensive damage after a late morning collision in Kitchener.

    Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Courtland Avenue East and Siebert Avenue around 10:30 a.m. for a three-vehicle collision.

    Both Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services and Waterloo Regional Police were at the scene.

    There is no word on any injuries or a cause of the collision at this time.

