KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police are investigating three overnight fires that occurred at Walmart locations in Kitchener and Waterloo.

According to police, the fires are considered suspicious.

The first fire occurred sometime after 9:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Sunrise Centre Walmart near Ottawa Street and Fisher Hallman Road in Kitchener.

Later in the night fire calls came in from a Walmart in the Stanley Park Mall in Kitchener and the Bridgeport Plaza in Waterloo.

Employees at the Sunrise Centre location told CTV News they saw toilet paper on fire inside the Walmart before they were told to go outside.

It does not appear at this time that anyone was injured in any of the fires.

No estimated damage is unknown.

Guelph police confirm they were asked to warn the Walmarts in Guelph about the situation in Kitchener and Waterloo.

This is a developing story, more to come.