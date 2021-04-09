GUELPH -- Someone dropped off 25 rats at the Guelph Humane Society on Tuesday.

Officials said their owner was no longer able to care for them.

“We have some adults, some juveniles, and some little babies. We were surprised to find five brand new little babies,” said Samantha Westphal, the Animal Care Manager at the Guelph Humane Society.

That number has grown to 30 and another female is due to give birth any day. Their rat pack will be close to 40 in the coming days.

According to the humane society, rodents tend to have a bad rap which can make it harder to find them their homes.

Westphal said there are a lot of misconceptions about rats as being unclear and unfriendly, but they are actually very social and easily trained.

“They’re incredibly clean pets. They groom themselves actually more frequently than a cat even does. They can learn tricks,” said Jenelle White, a volunteer and Education Coordinator with the Humane Society.

Rats have a lifespan of roughly one to three years according to White, making them a good option if you are not ready to commit to a dog or cat.

Eight of the males will be available for adoption heading into the weekend, and the rest will be ready in the coming days and weeks ahead.