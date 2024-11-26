Shelter in place lifted after police respond to barricaded person in Kitchener
People may have noticed an increased police presence in a Kitchener neighbourhood on Tuesday.
In an email to CTV News at 10:25 a.m., Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) confirmed they were in the Fourth Avenue area responding to a call regarding a barricaded person.
A couple hours later, police put out a social media post at 12:36 p.m. announcing a hold and secure was in place at Wilson Avenue Public School and Kingsdale Community Centre as a precautionary measure.
Representatives with the city later reached out to CTV News and said the community centre was not in a hold and secure.
The original WRPS post was deleted and a new one, made at 2:19 p.m., stated there was a shelter in place at Wilson Avenue Public School and Kingsdale Community Centre.
In an updated social media post at 3:27 p.m., police said the shelter in place at both locations had been lifted, but people in the area may still see officers in the neighbourhood.
WRPS said there are no ongoing public safety concerns.
Correction
A previous version of this story indicated a hold and secure was in place at Kingsdale Community Centre. The City of Kitchener has since confirmed that it was not affected by the police action.
