KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Shelter in place lifted after police respond to barricaded person in Kitchener

    Several Waterloo Regional Police Service vehicles were seen in the Fourth Ave area of Kitchener as officers responded to calls about a barricaded person on Nov. 26, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News) Several Waterloo Regional Police Service vehicles were seen in the Fourth Ave area of Kitchener as officers responded to calls about a barricaded person on Nov. 26, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)
    Share

    People may have noticed an increased police presence in a Kitchener neighbourhood on Tuesday.

    In an email to CTV News at 10:25 a.m., Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) confirmed they were in the Fourth Avenue area responding to a call regarding a barricaded person.

    A couple hours later, police put out a social media post at 12:36 p.m. announcing a hold and secure was in place at Wilson Avenue Public School and Kingsdale Community Centre as a precautionary measure.

    Representatives with the city later reached out to CTV News and said the community centre was not in a hold and secure.

    The original WRPS post was deleted and a new one, made at 2:19 p.m., stated there was a shelter in place at Wilson Avenue Public School and Kingsdale Community Centre.

    In an updated social media post at 3:27 p.m., police said the shelter in place at both locations had been lifted, but people in the area may still see officers in the neighbourhood.

    WRPS said there are no ongoing public safety concerns.

    Correction

    A previous version of this story indicated a hold and secure was in place at Kingsdale Community Centre. The City of Kitchener has since confirmed that it was not affected by the police action. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Follow live: Notorious killer Paul Bernardo seeks parole

    Paul Bernardo, one of Canada’s most notorious killers, is seeking parole at the medium security La Macaza Institution in Quebec. He was transferred there from an Ontario maximum-security prison last year, to significant public outcry.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News