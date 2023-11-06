KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • 20-year-old driver clocked speeding over 200 km/h down Hamilton road

    OPP cruiser in this file photo. OPP cruiser in this file photo.

    A 20-year-old driver’s car has been impounded and his license suspended after an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer clocked his vehicle travelling over 200 km/h on a Hamilton road.

    According to police, the 20-year-old man was driving in the area of Queen Elizabeth Way and Fifty Road on Nov. 4 at a speed of around 212 km/h. Police say the speed limit in the area is 110 km/h.

    The driver was charged with one count of stunt driving, his vehicle was impounded for 14 days and his licence has been suspended for 30 days, police said.

