20-year-old driver clocked speeding over 200 km/h down Hamilton road

A 20-year-old driver’s car has been impounded and his license suspended after an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer clocked his vehicle travelling over 200 km/h on a Hamilton road.

According to police, the 20-year-old man was driving in the area of Queen Elizabeth Way and Fifty Road on Nov. 4 at a speed of around 212 km/h. Police say the speed limit in the area is 110 km/h.

The driver was charged with one count of stunt driving, his vehicle was impounded for 14 days and his licence has been suspended for 30 days, police said.