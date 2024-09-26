20-year-old charged in Kitchener stabbing
Waterloo Regional Police have charged a man after they say he was involved in a Kitchener stabbing early Thursday morning.
Police responded to a report of a man brandishing a knife at a home in the area of Joseph Street and Victoria Street South around 3:30 a.m.
Police said they found a man outside the home with a knife and placed him under arrest when they got there.
A female victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The man, 20, is charged with numerous charges including assault with a weapon causing bodily harm, strangulation and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Police said the accused and victim are known to each other.
