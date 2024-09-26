KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • 20-year-old charged in Kitchener stabbing

    Handcuffs are pictured above in this file photo Handcuffs are pictured above in this file photo
    Share

    Waterloo Regional Police have charged a man after they say he was involved in a Kitchener stabbing early Thursday morning.

    Police responded to a report of a man brandishing a knife at a home in the area of Joseph Street and Victoria Street South around 3:30 a.m.

    Police said they found a man outside the home with a knife and placed him under arrest when they got there.

    A female victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The man, 20, is charged with numerous charges including assault with a weapon causing bodily harm, strangulation and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    Police said the accused and victim are known to each other. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Helene strengthens to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida's Gulf Coast

    Helene strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane hours ahead of its expected landfall on Florida's northwest coast Thursday night, and forecasters warned that the enormous storm could create a 'nightmare' surge in coastal areas and bring dangerous winds and rain across much of the southeastern U.S.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News