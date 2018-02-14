

CTV Kitchener





Firefighters arrived at a house to find heavy black smoke coming from the building as two men ran in and out of it.

Six Nations fire chief Matthew Miller says firefighters were called to the property on Seneca Road at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday.

The first crews arrived at the scene 10 minutes later, went into the home and knocked the fire down.

The two men who had been home when the fire began were taken to hospital with symptoms suggesting smoke inhalation.

Miller says the home suffered extensive smoke damage and some fire damage. An exact estimate was not immediately available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.