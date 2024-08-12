KITCHENER
    • 2 Guelph women charged with robbery and assault following downtown fight

    Guelph Police have charged two women after another woman said she was repeatedly assaulted and robbed.

    The victim told police she was walking her dog near Woolwich Street and Eramosa Road on July 24 just after 2 a.m. when she spotted a group of people with whom she had a previous dispute.

    The victim said she tried to get into a building but was chased by the group.

    She said they grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the ground and assaulted her. She told police the suspects smashed her phone and took off with her backpack containing clothes, electronics, and her ID.

    Two Guelph women, aged 38 and 40, were arrested downtown on Saturday and charged with robbery and assault.

