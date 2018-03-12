

CTV Kitchener





Two classic cars nearly half a century old were among the items reported stolen in a break-in at a Norfolk County farm.

The farm is in the Houghton area, about 25 kilometres south of Tillsonburg. According to the OPP, a barn on the farm was broken into sometime between Feb. 23 and March 9.

Reported stolen from the barn were a 1971 Chevrolet Nova, a 1971 Dodge Demon, a 2005 John Deere skid steer, three toolboxes and a hockey bag.

Police say a suspicious black GMC SUV had been seen in the area a few weeks earlier. Anyone with information about the SUV or the break-in is being asked to contact Norfolk County OPP or Crime Stoppers.