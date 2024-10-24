$2,500 in steel tubing stolen from Guelph business: police

Guelph Police are investigating after $2,500 worth of steel tubing was stolen from a north-end business last week.

Police were called to a business near Imperial Road North and Curtis Drive on Oct. 17. Staff told police that tubing went missing after a customer came to pick it up on Tuesday.

Surveillance footage showed two men arriving at the business just after midnight, where they opened a fence, passed 22 steel tubes to each other and then put the material in a GMC cargo van.

The men were both wearing dark hoodies, dark pants, and grey shoes, while one wore a hat with a logo on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call Constable Ryan Lue at 519-824-1212, ext. 7395.