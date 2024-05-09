19-year-old charged with four armed robberies in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police have arrested a man they say is responsible for four armed robberies in Kitchener.

On May 2, officers conducted a search warrant at a home near Belmont Avenue.

A 19-year-old was taken into custody and charged with four counts of robbery with a weapon, four counts of disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, and four counts of weapons for a dangerous purpose.

The first robbery was reported at 11:35 p.m. on March 26. Police were told five males wearing dark clothing entered a business at Victoria Street North and Lancaster Street North and stole merchandise. Two of the suspects allegedly had an “edged weapon.”

Another robbery happened just after midnight on April 10. Two males, with knives, demanded cash and merchandise from an employee at a convenience store at Westwood Drive and Westmount Road West. A 17-year-old male was later charged for this robbery and two others.

On April 12, a convenience store at Strasburg Road and Block Line Road was also robbed. Police were told three males with knives stole cash and merchandise.

A convenience store, also at Westmount Road and Westwood Drive, was robbed at 10:30 a.m. on April 15. Three males stole merchandise before fleeing on foot. An “edged weapon” was also used in this incident.

No one was hurt in any of the robberies.