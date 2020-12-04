CAMBRIDGE -- The Cambridge Humane Society got a surprise drop-off this week.

Workers found two plastic bins outside their front door a few days ago, with 16 gerbils inside.

There are two males, and at least two mothers who are looking after seven babies.

The gerbils will go up for adoption in January, but the humane society says anyone wanting to give them a home should be aware that they need a responsible owner.

“It’s something you have invest time and energy into,” says adoptions counsellor Amber Best. “They need special things, they have a special diet.”

After posting about the arrival of the gerbils online, the humane society says they received food and habitat donations from the community.